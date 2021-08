When 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 • Where Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street • How much $20-$22 • More info redflagstl.com

Concerts are in full swing at Red Flag. The midtown venue operated softly for several months. Soulfly is on tap Aug. 26. The rock band’s latest project is the EP “Live Ritual NYC MMXIX.” Red Flag requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry. By Kevin C. Johnson