SoundLab: Col. Bob Behnken

NASA astronaut Col. Bob Behnken will be a special guest on the Feb. 27 live watch party for the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s SoundLab, a new educational resource available for free at slso.org. SoundLab is a four-part exploration of the relationship between music, science and technology using videos and activities. Each Saturday in February, the SLSO has hosted an online live watch party. The Feb. 27 event, hosted by SLSO oboist Phil Ross, will focus on SoundLab Episode 4: “The Golden Record,” themed around a collection of sounds and music sent into space in 1977. Col. Behnken, a St. Ann native, will attend the party and chat with viewers. Participation in SoundLab Episode 4 is limited, and registration is required. By Eric Meyer