When 8 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 2 p.m. Dec. 11-12 • Where Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 Touhill Circle • How much $21-$45; proof of COVID-19 vaccination required • More info 314-516-4949; aoh.org
A four-time International Chorus Champions of the Barbershop Harmony Society, the Ambassadors of Harmony are famous for their … well, harmonies, of course, but also their clever use of choreography. The group’s “Sounds of the Season” concert is a perennial favorite. Led by co-directors Jim Henry and Jonny Moroni, this year’s edition, titled “Carol Dickens — A Christmas Charles,” also features gospel singer Callie Day (“America’s Got Talent”) as well as Vocal Spectrum and the Recruits youth chorus. By Daniel Durchholz