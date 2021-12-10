A four-time International Chorus Champions of the Barbershop Harmony Society, the Ambassadors of Harmony are famous for their … well, harmonies, of course, but also their clever use of choreography. The group’s “Sounds of the Season” concert is a perennial favorite. Led by co-directors Jim Henry and Jonny Moroni, this year’s edition, titled “Carol Dickens — A Christmas Charles,” also features gospel singer Callie Day (“America’s Got Talent”) as well as Vocal Spectrum and the Recruits youth chorus. By Daniel Durchholz