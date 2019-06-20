When 8 p.m. Thursday • Where Old Rock House, 1200 South Seventh Street • How much $12-$15 • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com
The band Southern Avenue is helping push the classic Memphis label Stax Records into the future. The young musicians making up Southern Avenue come from different backgrounds and musical interests but fuse it all together. The band's latest album, “Keep On,” was recorded at Sam Phillips Recording and includes a guest appearance by Stax Records legend William Bell. By Kevin C. Johnson