Description: We help people reconnect with their lives through better hearing. After 70 years of hard work and dedication our family has grown to over 65 clinics throughout the Midwest and secured our spot as one of the largest and oldest hearing aid providers in the U.S. It is an exciting time to be a part of a growing industry and everyday taking advantage of the opportunities we provide to improve the lives of thousands of our neighbors in our communities. At Southwestern Hearing Centers we believe their is a direct connection between better hearing and living a better life.
Sector: Health care
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1947
Employees: 55
Website: southwesternhearing.com