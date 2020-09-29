 Skip to main content
Speaking of offense ...
Speaking of offense ...

Game 1 Brewers beat Cardinals 3-0

St. Louis Cardinals Paul DeJong (11) waits to get his glove after being thrown out at second on a fielder's choice to end the fifth inning inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Q: Is there any chance the Cardinals' offense gets a pick-me-up from a couple off days?

A: After the grinder the Cardinals went through, I imagine consecutive days without a game is going to feel like a full-blown vacation. It's as much mental as anything. A chance to reset.

The player I think it could help the most? Paul DeJong. He missed time due to COVID. He came back on Aug. 23 and from there started 40 games in 37 days. He hasn't homered since Sept. 5. If he can reset, and power up this lineup looks different. Especially if Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson can keep their recent upticks rolling.

