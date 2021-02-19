 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Special delivery
0 comments

Special delivery

  • 0
Go! Magazine logo

If you want to surprise a loved one with a message from a St. Louis celebrity, Cameo provides lots of options, especially if you're in the market for a famous athlete. Or Ken Bone. For Sunday's STL Life section, Ian Froeb takes a deep dive into the popular app to see who's available and what your personalized message might look like. 

And meet a St. Louis comedian who says keeping his performances honest is "therapeutic" for him. His material covers topics including addiction, near-death experiences, parenting and his time in a cult. Kevin C. Johnson interviews Max Pryce for today's Go! Magazine.

Plus, plan the weekend with our Best Bets, which include a virtual production presented by the Rep, the Maplewood Sweet Tooth Tour, comedy by T.J. Miller, and music by Be.Be and the Neosouls, Well Hungarians and Tish Haynes Keys.

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trade rumors
Online

Trade rumors

Q: I appreciate how you are very measured in your writing of trades in the works. You seldom, if ever, have to eat crow about any names to be …

Albert Pujols
Online

Albert Pujols

Q: Is there any chance Albert Pujols finishes his career as a Cardinal? Could he be our 2022 designated hitter? Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright…

Carlos Martinez
Online

Carlos Martinez

Q: When you mentioned the potential rotation guys, you left out Carlos Martinez. Oversight, or intentional?

Tommy Edman
Online

Tommy Edman

Q: What is a fair expectation for Tommy Edman in 2021? What we saw in 2019, or 2020? Somewhere in between?

Arenado's future
Online

Arenado's future

Q: What does your intuition say about Nolan Arenado and the likelihood he plays out the remainder of his contract in St. Louis?

Dylan Carlson
Online

Dylan Carlson

Q: Should Dylan Carlson be more aggressive at the plate in 2021 if he hits in front of Goldschmidt and Arenado?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports