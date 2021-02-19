Special delivery

If you want to surprise a loved one with a message from a St. Louis celebrity, Cameo provides lots of options, especially if you're in the market for a famous athlete. Or Ken Bone. For Sunday's STL Life section, Ian Froeb takes a deep dive into the popular app to see who's available and what your personalized message might look like.
And meet a St. Louis comedian who says keeping his performances honest is "therapeutic" for him. His material covers topics including addiction, near-death experiences, parenting and his time in a cult. Kevin C. Johnson interviews Max Pryce for today's Go! Magazine.
Plus, plan the weekend with our Best Bets, which include a virtual production presented by the Rep, the Maplewood Sweet Tooth Tour, comedy by T.J. Miller, and music by Be.Be and the Neosouls, Well Hungarians and Tish Haynes Keys.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor