Spirits of the Past

Walk the paths of historic Lindenwood Park by lantern-light, and listen to “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” and murder ballads at the chapel. The Historic Daniel Boone Home, where the noted frontiersman died in 1820, is the centerpiece of the village. This year’s event will feature guided experiences with a limited number of guests, and reserved tours are available between 6 and 9 p.m.
When 6-10:30 p.m. Oct. 17 • Where Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Highway F, Defiance • How much $8-$10, reservations required • More info 636-798-2005; sccmo.org
