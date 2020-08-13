Ballpark Village, 651 Clark Avenue • 314-492-5064; stlballparkvillage.com
Reservations • Not required
Hours • 4-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday (closed Monday)
Capacity • Reduced, with social distancing
PPE • Masks required for guests age 9 and older while entering, exiting or visiting indoor spaces
Since March, I’ve been out to eat three times, but a recent Sunday lunch on the patio at Sports & Social St. Louis was the first time I wasn’t completely paranoid. The new restaurant and sports bar opened in June at Ballpark Village. Inside, booths are separated by partitions, and patrons can order drinks through plexiglass barriers at the bar. Outside, tables are plentiful, but only a few of them are shaded. The patio adjoins a plaza (formerly Busch II Infield) filled with more picnic tables, comfy seating, a giant TV screen, and games such as cornhole and Jumbo Jenga. Guests were respectful and kept to their groups, and I saw an employee remind someone to put her mask on. Servers provide paper menus, individual condiment packets and moist towelettes; hand sanitizer is available at multiple locations. A separate entrance and exit, as well as signage and arrows on the floor, kept things orderly. Busch Stadium is noticeably cheerless these days, but across the street, Sports & Social at Ballpark Village is a fun diversion. By Gabe Hartwig
