Spring concert guide

Spring concerts are back! For the first time since 2019, it looks like a full season of live music is in store, with nearly 200 shows already on the calendar. This weekend in Go! Magazine, music critic Kevin C. Johnson presents a guide to the concerts, with a peek into early summer.
And two years in, restaurant critic Ian Froeb checks in again with some of the chefs he has interviewed during the pandemic. As COVID cases decrease and mask mandates are lifted, they share lessons learned and optimism for the future.
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor