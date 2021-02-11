SPRING FOOTBALL STORIES TO WATCH

Q: What do you think will be the number one story line to follow as Mizzou enters and comes out of spring football? I realize that you will have very limited access to record your observations, but would still like your opinion. Thank you.
A: I don't expect to see a single snap of practice. If I do, I'll be pleasantly surprised. So, anything the media "knows" about the team will be through the filter of the coaches and players, which means we'll only hear what they want us to hear. In other words ... don't expect to really learn much. But, if given full access to practices like in years past, here are some topics I’d want to explore:
Can the young receivers (Cooper, Lovett, Hester, etc.) push the veterans and become instant playmakers who can stretch the field?
Who fills big shoes at running back, inside linebacker, safety?
What does Steve Wilks' defensive structure look like?
Do the young QBs have any shot at pushing Bazelak for the job?