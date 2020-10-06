Springer show ...

Q: Could Astros outfielder and pending free agent George Springer be a fit for the Cardinals in 2021?
A: I'm starting to like the sound of it more than I thought I would. My general rule is don't touch anything Houston-related with a 10-foot pole after the sign-stealing drama. And I am still hesitant to believe much about Astros performance in general, but even after they were exposed, Springer has been good this season. He slashed .265/.359/.540 in 2020, when the stadiums were so quiet a banging trash can could have been heard from a country mile away. He's about the only likeable player on a team that has turned heel. He showed some true remorse after the news got out about the cheating. He would have to go through the apology tour again here, but if he played everyone would be quick to forget and forgive. If he struggled? Yikes. Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert should have a good read on Springer. That's assuming Albert is around in 2021.
