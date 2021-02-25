When March 2-April 5; hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday • Where The Magic House, 516 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood • How much Free with museum admission; reserved event admission varies • More info magichouse.org/springtime
Experience Springtime Magic at the Magic House with the debut of Bunny Town, a new outdoor experience featuring bunny games, tricycle rides through flowers and spring-inspired art. Families can also reserve times to visit the bunny in the museum’s outdoor pavilion and attend Saturday evening egg hunts and bunny meetups and daytime egg hunts in the front garden. Reservations are required for those events. By Valerie Schremp Hahn