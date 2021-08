When 8 p.m. Aug. 27 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $55-$100 • More info ticketmaster.com

It’s a busy time for UK band Squeeze, juggling support dates with Daryl Hall & John Oates with its own “Nomadband Tour” dates. The Pageant requires attendees to show proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test within 72 hours of the show. By Kevin C. Johnson