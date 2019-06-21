Description: We are the leading provider of comprehensive rehabilitation services in the St. Louis area, SSM Rehabilitation Hospital delivers the specialized care and advanced treatment that enables individuals with stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, neurological disorders, amputation, joint replacement and other orthopedic trauma, and general medical rehabilitation needs, to rebuild their lives. The network has a wide footprint spanning the greater St. Louis and St. Charles areas provides patients with convenient, on-site access to very specialized medical care during their rehabilitative stay.
We offer an unparalleled continuum of care — from our inpatient hospital programs to our growing network of over 40 outpatient SSM Physical Therapy centers located throughout the St. Louis area.
Our experienced team of rehabilitation professionals is committed to helping each patient recover the strengths, skills, independence and confidence to return home to family and friends, and resume work, school or community activities.
But most of all, perhaps, we offer hope: the hope of medical science, the hope of healing, and the hope of recovery.
Sector: Health care
Headquarters: Mechanicsburg, Pa.
Year Founded: 1996
Employees: 1,539
Website: ssm-select.com