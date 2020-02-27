St. Charles Beer Leap

When 11 a.m.-1:30 a.m. Saturday (depending on the location) • Where Third Wheel Brewing, 4808 North Service Road, St. Peters; Two Plumbers Brewery & Arcade, 2236 1st Capitol Drive, St, Charles; BeerSauce Shop, 318 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters • How much Free; beer not included • More info eventbrite.com
It starts out as a leap, but it may end up as more of a stagger. Three St. Charles-area beer emporia are banding together for a leap day special: If you buy a beer at all three, you will receive a free commemorative glass. The participating outlets are Two Plumbers Brewery & Arcade (the only one of the three that is actually in St. Charles), Third Wheel Brewing and BeerSauce. Organizers remind participants to drink responsibly and designate a driver or make arrangements for safe transportation. DN
