When Noon-3:30 p.m. Aug. 15 • Where Foundry Art Centre, 520 North Main Center, St. Charles • How much Free • More info jewishstcharles.org

Enjoy kosher deli food, potato knishes, music by the Rogers Park Band, activities for kids and other opportunities to learn about Jewish culture. The festival is organized by the Chabad Jewish Center of St. Charles County and the St. Charles Jewish Family Network. By Valerie Schremp Hahn