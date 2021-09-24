When 4-11 p.m. Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 26 • Where Frontier Park, 500 South Riverside Drive, St. Charles • How much Free • More info saintcharlesoktoberfest.com
St. Charles Oktoberfest has traditional German music, dancing and food, of course. But you can also cheer for your favorites in the brat-eating contest, wiener dog race, 10K and 5K runs, and stein-holding contest. Admire the rides in the antique car show, and send the kids off to have fun in the “kinder garten.” By Valerie Schremp Hahn