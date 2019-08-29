Subscribe for 99¢
St. Charles Riverfest 2015

At the St. Charles Riverfest on Saturday July 4, 2015, Linda Berry of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, snaps a photo of Jay Brooks and Sherry Myles in front of the Lewis and Clark statue in St. Charles as Dwayne Grote observes. Brooks is visiting Myles, who is his sister, from Posquoson, Va. Photo by Jack Suntrup, jsuntrup@post-dispatch.com.

When 5-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday; fireworks at 9:20 p.m. nightly • Where Frontier Park, St. Charles • How much Free • More info discoverstcharles.com/events

Flooding this summer caused organizers to reschedule this year’s Riverfest, which is usually held the week of July Fourth at St. Charles Frontier Park. The two-day celebration includes live music, a carnival, food and craft vendors, and, yes, fireworks over the river. There is no shuttle service for this event, but parking is available nearby. By Valerie Schremp Hahn