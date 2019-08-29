When 5-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday; fireworks at 9:20 p.m. nightly • Where Frontier Park, St. Charles • How much Free • More info discoverstcharles.com/events
Flooding this summer caused organizers to reschedule this year’s Riverfest, which is usually held the week of July Fourth at St. Charles Frontier Park. The two-day celebration includes live music, a carnival, food and craft vendors, and, yes, fireworks over the river. There is no shuttle service for this event, but parking is available nearby. By Valerie Schremp Hahn