Description: 1st Financial is a full-service financial institution dedicated to helping our members achieve their financial dreams. We serve St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County and a wide array of companies throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area. We pride ourselves as being a banking institution that takes the time to look at people as more than a credit score or as potential fee income. We look at the entire person and help them forge a plan to reach their financial dreams.
Sector: Credit union
Headquarters: Wentzville
Year Founded: 1968
Employees: 98
Website: thebetterwaytobank.org