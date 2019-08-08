When 7 p.m. Tuesday (doors open at 6 p.m.) • Where .ZACK, 3224 Locust Street • How much Free • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com
This annual event with a focus on performance returns with a tribute to fringe artist Kevin Lamb and an encore presentation of “Intervals.” Encompassing theater, comedy, cabaret and storytelling, the St. Lou Fringe festival runs through Aug. 18 at venues mostly in the Grand Center arts district. Cost for individual events ranges from free to $25; passes also available. For more information, including a complete schedule, visit stlouisfringe.com. By Calvin Wilson