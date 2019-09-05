When 5-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday • Where Downtown Clayton • How much Free • More info saintlouisartfair.com
The annual St. Louis Art Fair in downtown Clayton is a juried showcase of 180 visual artists selling works ranging from painting and photography to jewelry and sculpture. The fair features live entertainment on three stages, plus hands-on activities for kids and food and drinks from a dozen area restaurants. This is the 26th year for the fair. By Valerie Schremp Hahn