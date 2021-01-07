When Sept. 10-12 • Where Downtown Clayton • How much Free • More info saintlouisartfair.com
After more than 25 years, the pandemic forced the St. Louis Art Fair — one of the country’s top art fairs — to move online in 2020. The weekend event typically attracts more than 100,000 spectators. Of approximately 1,200 artists who apply, only 120 are accepted through a juried process. it’s an honor to land a spot here. The majority of the featured artists are not from St. Louis but rather across the country. Even those who are there to browse will be tempted by the high-end food vendors offering noshes fit for a fancy exhibition. AS