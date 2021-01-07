 Skip to main content
St. Louis Art Fair
St. Louis Art Fair

St. Louis Art Fair

Jason Coats of DeSoto browses work by Keith Grace of Greenville, S.C., in 2017 at the St. Louis Art Fair in Clayton.

When Sept. 10-12 • Where Downtown Clayton • How much Free • More info saintlouisartfair.com

After more than 25 years, the pandemic forced the St. Louis Art Fair — one of the country's top art fairs — to move online in 2020. The weekend event typically attracts more than 100,000 spectators. Of approximately 1,200 artists who apply, only 120 are accepted through a juried process. it's an honor to land a spot here. The majority of the featured artists are not from St. Louis but rather across the country. Even those who are there to browse will be tempted by the high-end food vendors offering noshes fit for a fancy exhibition.

