St. Louis Art Museum

1 Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park • 314-721-0072; slam.org
Reservations • Required for special exhibitions
Hours • 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday (closed Monday)
Capacity • 50% of usual capacity in permanent galleries and public spaces; 80 visitors per hour for special exhibit “Millet and Modern Art”
PPE • Masks required for visitors age 9 and older
I was thrilled to return to the special exhibit “Millet and Modern Art” because viewers get a fairly intimate look at masterpieces usually seen in Europe. A friend and I went on a Friday, making reservations that day via MetroTix. (Although Fridays are free, MetroTix charged us $3 each for the honor of making online reservations.) For our quarter-hour entry time, there seemed to be fewer than 10 visitors, and people were taking social distancing seriously. One could gaze on Millet’s or van Gogh’s (or many others’) works without people hovering or obstructing the view. It was wonderful compared to being in a crowded New York exhibit in the days before the pandemic. Rules were followed by staff, and the rest of the museum seemed even quieter. As disappointing as it might be for attendance numbers, individual visitors are getting a rare opportunity. By Jane Henderson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!