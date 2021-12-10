St. Louis ArtWorks Holiday Extravaganza

More than 30 youth apprentices will show off and sell their work at a pre-Kwanzaa celebration at St. Louis ArtWorks. At noon, a full drum call and Kwanzaa Ceremony will be followed by music by the Red and Black Band. Live Freedom Artists will create live art in the afternoon, and the Vails Brothers’ food truck will be available for lunch. A gift raffle and other treats are on the agenda, and masks are required. This event is sponsored by the Delmar Loop/East Loop CID. By Valerie Schremp Hahn