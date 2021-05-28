 Skip to main content
St. Louis Ballet: ‘Live!’
St. Louis Ballet: ‘Live!’

When 7:30 p.m. May 29, 2:30 p.m. May 30 • Where Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center, University of Missouri-St. Louis, 8001 Natural Bridge Road • How much $23-$35 • More info stlouisballet.org

St. Louis Ballet returns to live, in-person performance with limited seating. “Live!” includes works by George Balanchine and Peter Martins, along with the premiere of a collaboration between choreographer and artistic director Gen Horiuchi and composer-pianist Toya. Tickets must be purchased in advance. By Calvin Wilson

