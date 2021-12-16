St. Louis' best new restaurants from 2020-21 honor bright spots under pandemic cloud

This year’s list of St. Louis’ best new restaurants encompasses two years of dining — all but the first few months of it under the pandemic’s dark, still roiling cloud.

The temptation simply to move on from 2020 was strong, but too many chefs and restaurateurs persevered under the circumstances and opened restaurants that would have been remarkable even in “normal” times. I wanted to give as many of them their due as I could, even if in one case it means going all the way back to a December 2019 debut.

Trying to catch up has led me to a quirky review schedule. For this list and its accompanying honorable mentions (see Page 22), I drew a line roughly in the middle of this summer. I will begin reviewing restaurants from the latter half of 2021 in the new year and consider them for 2022’s best new restaurants.

(You will also note two restaurants here for which I have finished my review visits but not yet published the reviews.)

For now, here are the best new restaurants where I have eaten over 2020 and 2021.

Restaurant of the year(s)

Chiang Mai