St. Louis' best new restaurants from 2020-21 honor bright spots under pandemic cloud

This year’s list of St. Louis’ best new restaurants encompasses two years of dining — all but the first few months of it under the pandemic’s dark, still roiling cloud.
The temptation simply to move on from 2020 was strong, but too many chefs and restaurateurs persevered under the circumstances and opened restaurants that would have been remarkable even in “normal” times. I wanted to give as many of them their due as I could, even if in one case it means going all the way back to a December 2019 debut.
Trying to catch up has led me to a quirky review schedule. For this list and its accompanying honorable mentions (see Page 22), I drew a line roughly in the middle of this summer. I will begin reviewing restaurants from the latter half of 2021 in the new year and consider them for 2022’s best new restaurants.
(You will also note two restaurants here for which I have finished my review visits but not yet published the reviews.)
For now, here are the best new restaurants where I have eaten over 2020 and 2021.
Restaurant of the year(s)
Chiang Mai
I have eaten many great takeout meals during the pandemic, but nothing has transcended its packaging and transport better than the northern Thai fare from Su Hill’s Webster Groves restaurant. Hill draws on the kitchen of her childhood home in Chiang Mai, Thailand, and a career in restaurants and hospitality that already includes the Cape Girardeau, Missouri, restaurant Bistro Saffron.
In St. Louis, she grills snappy, juicy sai oua (pork sausage) and roasts tender, garlicky, honey-kissed gra dook moo (baby-back ribs). The spicing of Hill’s khao soi and hung lay curry is somehow both pungent and delicate, their recipes honed yet still soulful.
At Chiang Mai, Hill also further bolsters one of St. Louis’ outstanding restaurant families. Her three sisters and nephew all operate excellent restaurants: Nippon Tei from Ann Bognar; Sushi Koi from Whitney Yoon; Rice Thai Bistro from Nina Prapaisilpa and her husband, Bryan; and Indo from Nick Bognar, Ann’s son.
When I finally visited Chiang Mai’s dining room this fall, the quality and vibrancy of Hill’s cooking exceeded the already high expectations her takeout had set. An appetizer order of kab moo (pork rinds) continued to sizzle and pop at the table, demanding my attention. Chiang Mai and Su Hill deserve yours.
Where 8158 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves • More info 314-961-8889; chiangmaistl.com
The rest of the best new restaurants for 2020-21, in alphabetical order
Asador del Sur
The Asador del Sur approach to cooking beef is minimalist — a gas-fired grill and some coarse salt in the kitchen, a little dish of chimichurri on the plate — but it yielded three of the best cuts I’ve eaten in recent years: a primal bone-in rib-eye, a delightfully chewy skirt steak and the signature tira de asado (thinly sliced beef short ribs). This alone would recommend the Maplewood restaurant, but married owners Maria Giamportone and Daniel Gonzales have designed a broad, appealing menu from their respective Ecuadoran and Uruguayan backgrounds and other Latin American cuisines. Don’t overlook seafood — I especially loved patacones rellenos topped with shrimp and supercharged by bird’s eye chilis — or small bites like chorizo de cordero, cumin-rich lamb sausage on a lemongrass stick.
Where 7322 Manchester Road, Maplewood • More info 314-802-8587; asadordelsur.com
Clara B’s Kitchen Table
You might happen to encounter Clara B’s Kitchen Table at 9 Mile Garden or another venue, but this is the sort of food truck you make plans to visit. Owner Jodie Ferguson named Clara B’s for her late grandmother, Clara Bloodworth, a formative influence on her life and cooking, and the truck’s menu draws on Bloodworth’s native Louisiana as well as Ferguson’s upbringing in the central Texas town of Lockhart. Her range is impressive, from breakfast classics (a towering breakfast-and-egg sandwich, a burrito with chorizo, bacon, scrambled eggs and perfectly browned potato) to shrimp in a buttery, tangy tomato gravy over otherworldly grits. These shrimp and grits would look at home in an upscale dining room but taste just as delicious in your takeaway bowl.
Where Food truck • More info 724-252-7227; clarabs.com
Dixon’s BBQ
What exactly is the signature dish at Dixon’s BBQ in Overland? Pitmaster Joe Dixon calls his restaurant the home of the chicken tips, and you can see why these smoky-sweet pieces of thigh meat — dubbed “tips” because Dixon’s children once said some chicken he had overcooked at home tasted like rib tips — won fans at his previous spot, Dixon Smoke Co. in midtown. When that restaurant closed in 2018 after 2½ years, I missed Dixon’s burnt ends more than anything else, and they are just as crackling and luscious here. Now, though, I’m most captivated by Dixon’s spare ribs, a perfect composition of peppery bark and succulent meat brushed with oak and cherry woodsmoke. I ordered these three times for my review this summer, which is a good start.
Where 2549 Woodson Road, Overland • More info 314-395-2855; facebook.com/dixonbbq1
Fire Chicken
Fire Chicken joins the exceptional half-mile stretch of Page Avenue in Overland that is already home to Sides of Seoul, O! Wing Plus and Taqueria Durango. To these can’t-miss options, Michelle and Sungmin Baik’s small, takeout-only Fire Chicken adds Korean chicken gangjeong, crisp bites of fried chicken in sticky-sweet sauce. The spicy sauces are the smart play: the jalapeño-charged, beguilingly sweet Fire; the hotter gochujang-based Red. New to the menu since my initial visits is buldak chicken gangjeong, a tad hotter than the Red but as complexly sweet as the Fire. The menu is compact, with a few appetizers and not-spicy sauce options; you can order fried shrimp rather than chicken. The Baiks’ focus makes Fire Chicken not only a welcome newcomer but an indispensable one.
Where 10200 Page Avenue, Overland • More info 314-551-2123; facebook.com/firechicken.page
Khanna’s Desi Vibes
From its striking design to its sharply executed, vibrantly flavored cooking, Khanna’s Desi Vibes feels like the latest effort from seasoned restaurateurs. In fact, this Chesterfield restaurant is the debut for owner Pravin Khanna, who draws inspiration from the cuisines of his native northern India (including his own mother’s recipe for one of the standouts, the black lentil dish dal makhani) and his international travels during his career as an electrical engineer (chicken tikka tacos). Khanna has an eye for showstopping presentation: skewers of malai chicken tikka arrive in a smoking replica tabletop tandoor. But he also sweats the welcome little details, like recommending a specific bread or two to pair with each of the menu’s main courses.
Where 13724 Olive Boulevard, Chesterfield • More info 314-392-9348; desivibesstl.com
Little Fox
Mowgli and Craig Rivard’s Little Fox celebrated its second birthday recently, making it the oldest of these best “new” restaurants. It has been a dizzying couple of years, from initial buzz to pandemic pivoting (including closing their dining room from the March 2020 shutdown until this spring) to triumph. This fall, the New York Times named Little Fox one of the country’s 50 most exciting restaurants. It is the complete package: excellent food, of course, from Craig and his kitchen team (standout dishes include 'nduja croquetas, herb cavatelli and chicken marinated with rosemary and anchovy and grilled) as well as fun cocktails, interesting wines and warm hospitality. If Little Fox is no longer new, a visit here is always newly invigorating.
Where 2800 Shenandoah Avenue • More info 314-553-9456; littlefoxstl.com
Love at First Bite
Love at First Bite is a takeout-only restaurant that chef Jason Lamont and his niece, Monica Hodges, opened last year in St. Ann. That is where a straightforward description of Love at First Bite ends. Lamont moves nimbly from barbecue to vegan to seafood to St. Louis-style fried rice. He mixes and matches: a vegan version of a St. Paul sandwich; fried rice with lobster; loaded fries with lobster tail, bacon and a Grand Marnier cheese sauce. When I first recommended Love at First Bite earlier this year, I focused on Lamont’s barbecue, especially the brisket. When I returned this month, the barbecue menu was on a cold-weather hiatus. I just ordered another delicious dish instead.
Where 10479 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann • More info 314-695-5440; loveatfirstbitestl.com
The Lucky Accomplice
Logan Ely doesn’t back down from a challenge. His debut restaurant — opened as Savage, now called Shift, still on indefinite pandemic hiatus — featured ambitious tasting menus of seasonal, local and sometimes overlooked ingredients. You left wowed by mold, not meat. Ely and Shift co-owner Brian Schuman announced their second project, the Lucky Accomplice, mere days after the initial pandemic shutdown in March 2020. (Here Shift general manager Sarah Cymber joins them as a partner.) The new restaurant honors Ely’s aesthetic in a more casual, a-la-carte setting, but it has also crafted its own personality. The Lucky Accomplice can dazzle you with a “carpaccio” of Turkish orange eggplant that evokes the fresh sweetness of salmon sashimi. It can also knock you on your rear with a gobsmackingly juicy slab of roasted pork collar.
Where 2501 South Jefferson Street • More info 314-354-6100; theluckyaccomplice.com
Noto Italian Restaurant
If Kendele and Wayne Sieve had simply made a permanent home for the Neapolitan pizza Wayne had been serving from a wood-fired oven on a trailer, Noto Italian Restaurant would have been a revelation. Wayne is a true believer in the unsliced, soupy-centered heart of true Neapolitan pizza, and his 1,000-degree oven turns out a stunning selection of pies both traditional (the Bufalina, with imported buffalo-milk mozzarella) and original (the Cavolo, with 'nduja, kale and roasted tomato). Over Noto’s nearly two years, though, the Sieves have continued to hone the concept. This spring, they brought on board chef Josh Poletti, who matches the pizzas with bucatini amatriciana, lobster ravioli and other elegant pastas.
Where 5105 Westwood Drive, St. Peters • More info 636-317-1143; notopizza.com
O+O Pizza
The name isn’t deceptive. O+O Pizza is the latest venture from the team behind Webster Groves blockbuster Olive + Oak — it has moved into the storefront Olive + Oak vacated for new digs down the street — and O+O Pizza does feature pizza. The thin, crisp, not-quite-New York pies are reason enough to try O+O Pizza, but here Mike Risk has also expanded the Italian fare he had brought to the dinner menu at Olive + Oak spinoff the Clover and the Bee before the pandemic. Risk made his culinary bones with 12 years in the kitchen of the beloved Trattoria Marcella, and he handles both elegant pastas (butternut squash-filled occhi di lupo with crab and apple in brown butter) and everyday noshes (very meaty toasted ravioli) with aplomb.
Where 102 West Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves • More info 314-721-5422; oandopizza.oohosp.com
Root Food + Wine
Root Food + Wine in Augusta has created an exceptional sweet spot for itself. The elegant dishes featuring local, seasonal ingredients from chef and owner Philip Day make this Missouri wine country restaurant a dining destination, but if you live nearby — or if you don’t mind the drive — its cozy dining rooms inside a 100-plus-year-old house and its warm hospitality (not at all stuffy or overbearing) might compel you to make Root a regular stop. Day draws intensely satisfying flavors from his larder, even during late fall: a smoky, soulful soup featuring oyster mushrooms; a play on stroganoff that sharpens tender beef and potato dumplings with a cheddar foam; a hickory smoke-scented play on s'mores that sends you into the night dreaming of campfires and whiskey.
A full review of Root Food + Wine will appear Dec. 24 in Go! Magazine.
Where 5525 Walnut Street, Augusta • More info 636-544-1009; rootfoodwine.com
Songbird
The Combo is a remarkable sandwich — all the more so for its relative simplicity. Take the classic combination of a fried egg, bacon and cheese, make sure the ingredients are top-notch (farm-fresh egg, smoked Newman Farm bacon, aged white cheddar on toasted sourdough) and add the vital, graceful accents of sea salt and honey. The Combo was already an essential part of the Tower Grove Farmers Market, and now business partners Chris Meyer and Mike Miller have given it a permanent home at Songbird, located just north of the Grove in Forest Park Southeast. Songbird’s menu isn’t expansive, but it just might tempt you away from the Combo with dishes like the sesame-seed bialy with buttery lox or the cotija-filled breakfast tamale.
Where 4476 Chouteau Avenue • More info 314-781-4344; songbirdstl.com
Tempus
Ben Grupe brings an already extraordinary resume to his debut restaurant, Tempus. His two years as the executive chef of Ben Poremba’s Elaia included consecutive No. 2 rankings on my STL 100 and a “Best Chef: Midwest” semifinalist nod from the James Beard Awards. At Tempus, Grupe displays the exacting, brilliant techniques that earn a chef those kinds of plaudits, but here he foregrounds the diner’s pleasure. You do wonder exactly how he invigorated a classic arrangement of beef, au gratin potato, carrot and cippolini onion — each component its perfect self — but only after you have cleaned your plate. Tempus opened last year in Forest Park Southeast’s Grove but didn’t welcome guests into its dining room until this fall, with a three-course prix-fixe model based on a relatively compact menu. Its evolution is not simply ongoing; I suspect it is just beginning.
A full review of Tempus will appear Dec. 31 in Go! Magazine.
Where 4370 Manchester Avenue • More info 314-349-2878; tempusstl.com
Terror Tacos
Yeah, yeah, just another vegan restaurant inspired by Mexican cuisine, horror movies, skateboarding and death metal. Should you still cling to dated notions of what vegan food is or can be, brothers Brian Roash and Bradley Roach will happily explode them at their Tower Grove South restaurant. (That explosion is metaphorical, though Terror Tacos’ metal playlist might rattle you nonetheless.) Bradley, the chef, flips housemade seitan into both the smoky backbone of the Carnage Asada burrito and the spicy “chorizo” of the al pastor-esque Citrus Mistress taco. He turns pulverized oats and chipotle chiles into the creamy vegan cheese that sauces Terror Tacos’ loaded nachos, and even though he has never tried actual birria, his seitan “birria” tacos and vegan consommé are delicious on their own merits.
Where 3191 South Grand Boulevard • More info 314-260-9996; terrortacos.com