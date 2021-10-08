ST. LOUIS BLUES

Players to watch: If Vladimir Tarasenko sticks around and regains his scoring touch, the Blues will have uncommon offensive depth. Newcomers Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad join incumbent forwards Ryan O’Reilly, David Perron, Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas and Tyler Bozak to form a formidable top nine. On defense, Torey Krug, Justin Faulk, Colton Parayko, Jake Walman and rookie Scott Perunovich can trigger breaks and join the attack.