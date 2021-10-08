 Skip to main content
ST. LOUIS BLUES
ST. LOUIS BLUES

Blues take preseason opener 6-2 over the Wild

St. Louis Blues Vladimir Tarasenko works behind the net in the first period against the Minnesota Wild during a preseason game at Enterprise Center on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. The Blues won 6-2. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

2021 record: 27-20-9 (4th, West)

Players to watch: If Vladimir Tarasenko sticks around and regains his scoring touch, the Blues will have uncommon offensive depth. Newcomers Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad join incumbent forwards Ryan O’Reilly, David Perron, Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas and Tyler Bozak to form a formidable top nine. On defense, Torey Krug, Justin Faulk, Colton Parayko, Jake Walman and rookie Scott Perunovich can trigger breaks and join the attack.

Outlook: The Blues feature lots of firepower, but they must reestablish their smothering team defense to take another run at the Cup. A lack of size and toughness on the back end is a concern.

