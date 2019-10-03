https://www.facebook.com/StLChamberChorus/posts/2683166115040619?__xts__[0]=68.ARA3M1RNcB7GFYP-szbDb4Zw6Gbh_y1HEI29z1BE55myF490dZwtn5L3lGHb_lOk9tTMHvfWYG9PmE0V8RBbNGhfVehrL9NVVNO5MpIiytC0X9oPb_dIAdbSEdQfEQG1Bq3ISouKAeSWEYgQOqmOPkTJvF1zRujwBFoFhb5QQkw-1vL8xxc20XIfPfxUb7L-IOm9ihZn56IPDeTn-UiUiFL3PJ9JVbXX-cnajMXeQkG0JAZ7CNK2zdy4F6t5etoP1gaySmBgVCWCXXwejE9iDBv7Wv4JHkPZVHXmpGRfS2yY_uyrkP-bei1GYZDNRRFVGfxWRcJNAfZuPpqHRPsA-nqsGw&__tn__=-R
When 3 p.m. Sunday • Where Masonic Prince Hall Grand Lodge, 4525 Olive Street • How much $30 • More info 636-458-4343; chamberchorus.org
Last year’s theme for the St. Louis Chamber Chorus was “States of Being”; this year, it’s “Altered States.” The first concert of the season for this uniquely creative choir is called “Swimming Over London.” The venue is a former swimming pool, and artistic director Philip Barnes has chosen works with a theme of water by Frederick Delius, Samuel Barber, Johannes Brahms, Friedrich Silcher and Bob Chilcott. There’s also the world premiere of Melissa Dunphy’s “Waves of Gallipoli,” about the fallen of World War I. By Sarah Bryan Miller