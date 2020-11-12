St. Louis Chamber Chorus

When 3 p.m. Dec. 20 • Where Third Baptist Church, 620 North Grand Boulevard • How much $40 • More info 636-458-4343; chamberchorus.org
SLCC artistic director Philip Barnes and assistant conductor Andy Jensen celebrate the season with the many carols written expressly for the chorus over the past three decades. The Christmas “Commissioned” concert takes place at Third Baptist Church in Grand Center. Tickets must be purchased in advance for the in-person concert; ticketholders and subscribers also have the option to view livestream the performance or listen to a podcast version.
Other concerts
• Laka: “Santa Baby,” 8 p.m. Dec. 10, Blue Strawberry (364 North Boyle Avenue), $15-$20, bluestrawberrystl.com
• Funky Butt Brass Band 12th Annual Holiday Brasstravaganza, 8 p.m. Dec. 12, 6 p.m. Dec. 13, the Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard), $30, ticketmaster.com
• El Monstero: The Pink Floyd Experience, 8 p.m. Dec. 17-19 (sold out), 8 p.m. Dec. 21-23, 8 p.m. Dec. 25, 8 p.m. Dec. 26-27 (sold out), 8 p.m. 29-31, the Pageant, $50-$60, ticketmaster.com
• Terry Barber: “Christmas Presence,” 3 and 8 p.m. Dec. 19, Blue Strawberry, $15-$30, bluestrawberrystl.com
• Denise Thimes: "A Denise Thimes Christmas," 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Blue Strawberry, $20-$25, bluestrawberrystl.com
• Trans-Siberbian Orchestra Christmas Eve and Other Stories Livestream, 7 p.m. Dec. 18 (available on demand Dec. 20), $30, tsolivestream.com