When 1 p.m. Saturday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $14-$56 • More info 314-534-1700; slccsing.org
Six choirs, made up of 433 young voices ages 6 to 18, will perform in the annual holiday concert by the St. Louis Children’s Choirs, led by director Barbara Berner. On the program is choral music of the season, both old and new. There’s a special guest star this year: Eli Magic, who will premiere his composition “A Magic Christmas” and perform John Lennon’s “Happy Christmas” with the Concert Choir ensemble. By Sarah Bryan Miller