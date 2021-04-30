 Skip to main content
St. Louis City Nature Challenge
When April 30-May 3 • Where St. Louis region • How much Free • More info facebook.com/stlcitynaturechallenge

For the fourth consecutive year, St. Louis will participate in the City Nature Challenge. Just use the iNaturalist app and take pictures of fungi, animals and plants. Upload the photos to help grow the region’s urban biodiversity inventory. More than 350 cities worldwide are participating and also competing to see who can log and make the most observations. The information is used by scientists and naturalists to better understand and help protect the natural world. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

