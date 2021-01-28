 Skip to main content
St. Louis Classical Guitar Scholar Series
St. Louis Classical Guitar Scholar Series

When 2 p.m. Jan. 31 • Where stlclassicalguitar.orgHow much $10 per show, $89 for series subscription • More info 314-567-5566; stlclassicalguitar.org

St. Louis Classical Guitar’s Scholar Series begins with local professor and musicologist Jeffrey Noonan. Combining history with performance on his own period instruments, Noonan will discuss the development of the guitar beginning with vihuela and working up to the late 19th century. Special guest performer Kevin Ginty will join Noonan for this livestreamed event. By Eric Meyer

