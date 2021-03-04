‘St. Louis Community College-Meramec: Concept to Construct’

When March 5-April 24; hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday (timed tickets required for opening day) • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-533-9900; thesheldon.org
Student artists show their work, from photography and paintings to ceramic art and more, at the Sheldon. “In exploring ‘where we are now,’ and ‘where we hope to be,’ these pieces reflect points in what will be (or has been) a long arc of creativity, engagement and discovery for these artists,” the institution says. The student work is just one of several new exhibitions opening at the Sheldon, including work by Wallace Herndon Smith, Stefanie Jacobson Kirkland and James R. Southard. By Jane Henderson