 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘St. Louis Community College-Meramec: Concept to Construct’
0 comments

‘St. Louis Community College-Meramec: Concept to Construct’

  • 0

When March 5-April 24; hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday (timed tickets required for opening day) • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-533-9900; thesheldon.org

Student artists show their work, from photography and paintings to ceramic art and more, at the Sheldon. “In exploring ‘where we are now,’ and ‘where we hope to be,’ these pieces reflect points in what will be (or has been) a long arc of creativity, engagement and discovery for these artists,” the institution says. The student work is just one of several new exhibitions opening at the Sheldon, including work by Wallace Herndon Smith, Stefanie Jacobson Kirkland and James R. Southard. By Jane Henderson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports