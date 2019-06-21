Description: St. Louis County Library is a vital community resource, supporting literacy and partnering with other organizations to support and enrich our community. In addition to books and other library materials, we offer free programs and services including computer classes, small business assistance, job help, Career Online High School, story times, STEM programming, summer and winter reading clubs, access to free online classes, and more. SLCL has recently renovated or replaced 17 library branches as part of the Your Library Renewed campaign. Upgrades include colorful children’s areas with a family restrooms, quiet reading rooms, comfortable seating, private study rooms, teen spaces, updated community meeting rooms and more.
Sector: Public library
Headquarters: St. Louis County
Year Founded: 1947
Employees: 649
Local Community Support: St. Louis County Library partners with a number of community organizations to provide innovative programming and services. Some of our current partnerships include the following organizations: Alzheimer's Association, Gateway Greening, Operation Food Search and the St. Louis Astronomical Society. For the past several years, SLCL has joined forces with Operation Food Search to offer summer lunches at no cost to kids 18 and under. In 2018, the two organizations teamed up to offer after school meals at six SLCL branches. Over 15,000 meals have been served to date.
Interesting Facts: St. Louis County Library is the busiest library system in Missouri. In 2018, over 5 million people visited one of the Library's 20 branches, and the system circulated over 13 million items. The average length of service for SLCL employees is 10 years.
Mission: The mission of the St. Louis County Library District is to provide the resources and services to enrich individual minds, enhance lives and expand perspectives.
Company Values: Customer service excellence: Committed to being the best at what we do, Lifelong learning: Creating access to experiences and ideas, Advocate for youth: Empowering children and supporting their development, Community engagement: Building and maintaining relationships, Integrity: Honoring the public's trust through wise stewardship,
Website: slcl.org