St. Louis County

• "Safer at Home" — Residents must stay home unless necessary to leave for activities such as work, school, seeking medical care, buying food or other daily necessities.
• No gathering of groups larger than 10. In any gathering, always wear a mask and keep 6 feet between people.
• Restaurants can offer outdoor dining, take-out and delivery. Bars can provide carryout and delivery.
• Businesses are limited to 25% capacity, with certain exceptions.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!