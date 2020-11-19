 Skip to main content
St. Louis County
St. Louis County

• "Safer at Home" — Residents must stay home unless necessary to leave for activities such as work, school, seeking medical care, buying food or other daily necessities.

• No gathering of groups larger than 10. In any gathering, always wear a mask and keep 6 feet between people.

• Restaurants can offer outdoor dining, take-out and delivery. Bars can provide carryout and delivery.

• Businesses are limited to 25% capacity, with certain exceptions.

More details about the public health orders.

