St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase
When July 16-18 and July 23-25 (in person); July 16-25 (online) • Where Brown Hall at Washington University • How much To be announced • More info cinemastlouis.org

The biggest problem for any non-Hollywood filmmaker is getting his or her movies seen. The popular St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase addresses the problem by providing a venue for the best work by the best local filmmakers. St. Louisans can see the pictures before they hit the festival circuit, television and, potentially, national distribution. This year, the showcase will be held both in person and online. DN

