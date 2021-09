When 5-9 p.m. Sept. 3-6 • Where Worldwide Technology Raceway, 700 Raceway Boulevard, Madison, Illinois • How much $20 for general car pass, free after 7 p.m. • More info theballoonglowtour.com

The national Balloon Glow Tour comes to the Worldwide Technology Raceway in Madison for the St. Louis Gateway Balloon Festival. The event includes vendors, family activities and tethered balloon rides. When the sun goes down, watch the balloons light up the sky. By Valerie Schremp Hahn