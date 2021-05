When 7 p.m. May 11 • Where Blue Strawberry, 364 North Boyle Avenue • How much $5; free for performers • More info bluestrawberrystl.com

St. Louis comedian Lady Re was Blue Strawberry’s first comedy headliner this year. And May 11, she kicks off a monthly comedy competition there: St. Louis Got Talent. The event will continue on the second Tuesday of each month, with a final showdown in September. By Kevin C. Johnson