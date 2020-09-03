 Skip to main content
St. Louis Greek Festival
St. Louis Greek Festival

102nd Annual St. Louis Greek Festival

Helen Leara (right) and a group of others prepare Greek salads in 2019 for the St. Louis Greek Festival at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. 

When 3-7 p.m. Sept. 4, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 5-7 • Where St. Nicholas Family Life Center, 12550 South 40 Drive, Town and Country • How much Food available for purchase • More info opastl.com

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church’s annual Greek Festival has adopted a curbside-pickup model this year due to the pandemic. The festival is usually held on the grounds of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in the Central West End but temporarily relocates to St. Nicholas Family Life Center in Town and Country. Order online from a selection of individual savory dishes (gyro, spanakopita, pastitsio and more), as well as baklava and other sweets. A gyro platter for four to five people is also available, and you can order Greek beer and wine.

