When Athens on the Street is 3-9 p.m. Friday; festival is 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday • Where St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4967 Forest Park Avenue • How much Free • More info opastl.com
The folks at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox church have been doing this for 102 years now, so you can feel pretty good they’ve perfected their pastitsio and can offer the best in baklava. While you’re noshing on authentic Greek food, enjoy music, folk dancing, shop for gifts imported from Athens and go on a church tour. By Valerie Schremp Hahn