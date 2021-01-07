When November • Where Various locations • How much To be announced • More info cinemastlouis.org
Assuming the vaccine rollout goes as planned and the pandemic is brought under control, Cinema St. Louis hopes to switch from virtual fests in the first two quarters to in-person events, starting in July with the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase. Organizers hope to return to their usual in-person approach to the St. Louis International Film Festival in November; a final decision will be made no later than August. SLIFF will be scaled back a bit in size and scope because of the pandemic's economic effects, but the intent is to approximate normalcy. This year’s will be the 30th edition of the festival, so special events will be featured. But really, just being back in a theater and watching great films with an audience will feel like a special event. AS