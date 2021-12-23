 Skip to main content
St. Louis is missing 60,000 jobs since the pandemic
St. Louis gained more than 20,000 jobs this year, but it's still 60,000 short of its pre-pandemic employment level. Labor market and demographic trends make clear that those jobs won't return quickly. 

The COVID-19 pandemic spurred a wave of retirements among older workers, and younger workers also have left the workforce for various reasons. In an area like St. Louis, which already had an aging, slow-growing population, that creates a growth challenge.

St. Louis had some big economic wins in 2021, but to really succeed in the post-pandemic economy it must find ways to develop and attract the talent that a growing economy needs.

