When 7 p.m. Nov. 7-18 • Where In person and online with ticket purchase • How much $110 for festival pass; individual prices vary; proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info jccstl.com/festival-events-schedule

The 43nd annual St. Louis Jewish Book Festival includes both in-person and online events this year, with its usual wide variety of authors and topics. Keynote speaker Natan Sharansky, with co-writer Gil Troy, will discuss his memoir, “Never Alone.” After years in Soviet prisons, he emigrated to Israel and would hold many positions, including deputy prime minister. Other authors include lauded novelist Francine Prose, online with “The Vixen”; Lisa Napoli, in person with NPR history “Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie”; in person with mystery writers Reed Farrel Coleman, “The Bitterest Pill” and Matt Goldman, “Dead West”; and Patrick Radden Keefe, in person with “Empire of Pain.” By Jane Henderson