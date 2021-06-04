 Skip to main content
St. Louis Jewish Film Festival
When June 6-13 • Where Registration required for access • How much $16.25 for individual films; “Egg Cream” is free; all-access pass is $95 • More info 314-442-3179; events.jccstl.com/welcome

This year’s St. Louis Jewish Film Festival features 13 films that, taken together, explore the Jewish experience in the United States, Europe and Israel. The pictures depict everything from same-sex love between women of vastly different cultures, a history of anti-Semitism in France, and a documentary about an Auschwitz guard who fell in love with a prisoner and its complicated fallout, to a biography of comedian Howie Mandel and a short film extolling the virtues of the beloved egg cream. All screenings are online; most are available throughout the festival’s full eight-day running time. By Daniel Neman

