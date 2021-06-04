This year’s St. Louis Jewish Film Festival features 13 films that, taken together, explore the Jewish experience in the United States, Europe and Israel. The pictures depict everything from same-sex love between women of vastly different cultures, a history of anti-Semitism in France, and a documentary about an Auschwitz guard who fell in love with a prisoner and its complicated fallout, to a biography of comedian Howie Mandel and a short film extolling the virtues of the beloved egg cream. All screenings are online; most are available throughout the festival’s full eight-day running time. By Daniel Neman