St. Louis Literary Award: Zadie Smith

Born in London, Zadie Smith stunned the literary world with her first novel, “White Teeth,” published in 2000 when she was only 24. Since then, her “On Beauty” won the Orange Award and was short-listed for the Booker Prize. Smith has published three other novels, short stories and collections of essays, including last year’s “Intimations.” She’ll discuss her work as recipient of this year’s St. Louis Literary Award. The event can been attended in person or viewed online. By Jane Henderson