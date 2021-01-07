St. Louis Literary Awards: Michael Chabon and Zadie Smith

When April 15 (Michael Chabon, virtual) and Nov. 4 (Zadie Smith, in person) • Where To be announced • How much Free; registration required • More info slu.edu/library/library-associates
Not just one, but two popular authors will receive a St. Louis Literary Award this year. Michael Chabon, whose Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay,” is a campus read pick for St. Louis University, was scheduled to come to visit in 2020. The pandemic has pushed his talk to this April, and it will be virtual. But Zadie Smith, chosen for 2021, is expected to be in St. Louis in person in early November. Smith is known for both novels and nonfiction, including “White Teeth,” “On Beauty” and her latest, “Intimations.” (Full disclosure: I’m a member of the award committee, making me even more eager to see these outstanding writers.) JH