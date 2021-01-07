 Skip to main content
St. Louis Music Park opening
Centene Community Ice Center

A rendering of the Centene Community Ice Center's outdoor rink, which will be used as a concert venue in warmer months.

Courtesy of Centene Community Ice Center

When Summer • Where St. Louis Music Park, 50 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights • More info ticketmaster.com

St. Louis Music Park, the $9 million boutique amphitheater that’s part of the Centene Community Ice Center, never got to make its big debut last summer. It had been slated to open in May with Kesha and Big Freedia. Many of the shows from 2020 have been rescheduled for this year, including Kaleo (June 15), Blackberry Smoke with Allman Betts Band (July 16), David Gray (July 20), Goo Goo Dolls (July 30), Wilco and Sleater-Kinney (Aug. 13) and Judas Priest (Sept. 25). The venue’s placement, just a stone’s throw from Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, would make the Maryland Heights corridor an even bigger concert destination. KCJ

