St. Louis ownership group lands MLS expansion slot

Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber stands with Carolyn Kindle Betz, senior vice president and executive director of the Enterprise Holdings Foundation, in March 2019. Betz is part of the ownership group bringing an MLS team to St. Louis. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

The bid to land a Major League Soccer team for St. Louis began publicly in October 2018. Members of the Taylor family and of the Kavanaugh family joined forces to prepare a formal bid for an expansion team

Carolyn Kindle Betz (pictured with Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber) joined with Jim Kavanaugh, Andy Taylor, Jo Ann Taylor Kindle, Christine B. Taylor, Alison Kindle Hogan, Kelly C. Taylor, Patricia A. Taylor and Barbara Taylor. The team will be the first in the league majority-owned by women. 

The group has deep pockets, with ties to Enterprise Holdings and World Wide Technology.

A formal announcement that St. Louis will get a team will be held Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.