When 7 p.m. Aug. 27-28 • Where Public Media Commons, 3653 Olive Street • How much Free; registration required • More info stlpublicradio.org/events

Seven local theater companies will present excerpts from their work as part of the St. Louis Public Radio Theatre Showcase in Grand Center. Scheduled to participate are First Run Theatre, the Midnight Company, Plays on the Menu, Prison Performing Arts, R-S Theatrics, Stray Dog Theatre and West End Players Guild. By Calvin Wilson